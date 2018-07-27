CCN Television found guilty of defaming man

LOCAL television station Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) has been ordered to pay a Siparia man $60,000 in compensation after his photograph was wrongly shown on its Beyond the Tape crime programme’s ‘Most Wanted’ segment.

The order was made by Justice Vasheist Kokaram in a ruling delivered in the San Fernando High Court this morning.

Ricardo Eric Charles sued CCN Television Limited for defamation and the Attorney General for false imprisonment.

“I will begin this judgment with a declaration exonerating the Claimant in no uncertain terms as in my view this is one of the most important aspects of defamation claims which goes beyond any award of damages," the judge said.

It was alleged in the broadcast that Charles was a wanted man for an outstanding warrant on the criminal charge for driving without a driver’s permit.

The judge said, “The truth that the claimant was neither a suspect nor in any way associated with that charge, far from “limping” after the false news, was never published by the Defendants.

“The Defendants’ publication was an error.”

There was another person with the same name who was of interest to the police. “It was a case of publishing the right name but wrong image,” the judge said.