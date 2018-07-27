Call police, then call us Children’s Authority on abusive CHINS

Chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanif Benjamin. FILE PHOTO

THE Children’s Authority yesterday assured worried caregivers that they are well within their rights to report any child who attacks them while they are working at children’s homes. The assurance came after caregivers complained that they were being abused by children in need of supervision (CHINS).

“The caregiver and manager of the residence should report the matter to the police, as well as inform the authority about the incident,” said Hanif Benjamin, chair of the Children’s Authority, via e-mail.

“An investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the child’s action and the necessary support and intervention.”

Benjamin added the authority’s investigation would be separate from any done by the police. Caregivers are also duty-bound to report any such incidents of violence meted out to them by these children, in accordance to section 18 (1) (d) of the Children’s Community Residences Regulations, which states: “The manager shall keep or cause to be kept a file detailing any serious incident which occurred at the community residence and any corrective measures taken to rectify the incident.” Benjamin clarified that these were not children charged with offences but children whose parents or guardians have applied to the Children’s Court for them to become wards of the State. Applications are made by the parents or guardians of the child through the Children’s Court, which determines whether the parent or guardian has proven that a child is beyond their control.

The determination may be made on evidence of behavioural problems, financial constraints or the child’s medical history.

“The court has the option of placing the child in a community residence. The court at this time may choose to seek the advice of the authority on an appropriate community residences to meet the child’s need. However, the presiding officer has the final say in the determination of placement,” Benjamin said.

On Monday, a child attacked a caretaker at a children’s home in Tacarigua. Sources told Newsday a fight broke out between two of the children at the home and while a female caretaker was separating them, one of the children hit her in the mouth and split her lip.