Ameen: Dillon must tell of crime plan

OPPOSITION Senator Khadijah Ameen on Wednesday called for specifics, such as cost, of the National Crime Prevention Plan (NCPP) from National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.

Speaking at the swearing-in for new UNC councillor for Barataria Sharon Maraj-Dharam at the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, Ameen said, “This new crime-fighting initiative appears to me to be just a PR stunt.”

“They have had a launch but they have not engaged the representatives of the people, councillors and MPs. Even if you do not want to engage politically, you must engage NGOs which work in communities or who are stakeholders in crime-fighting improving the social well-being of people. They have not done that.”

At the NCCP launch at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dillon vowed to strengthen municipal police services and set up a Prison Service Intelligence Unit. Ameen said Dillon had not said how he aims to roll out the programme.

“What are your costs? What are the objectives of the programme? What are your timeframes to achieve Goal X, Y or Z, and if you have not achieved it in that timeframe, what factors account for this?” She called for measurable goals to be able to say the plan is working or not.

“That is Management 101. Accounting to the nation must be something measurable. You can’t just say, ‘We improved things’. You can’t improve unseen things. You must be able to measure those things. “If Mr Dillon is serious about this crime-fighting plan, he will present to the nation something that is measurable, not just do PR.” Ameen committed the UNC to any exercise that will reduce crime.

“Many of our councillors work closely with the police in the community, but I think the PNM is clueless.” Ameen hit the prime minister for recently complaining of a lack of community police, while seeming ignorant that his government shut down the Community Comfort Patrol begun by the former UNC government.