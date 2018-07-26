Warao teen still at safe house

The Warao teenager who was rescued from a house in Penal on Holy Thursday and placed in a safe house by the Children’s Authority is responding well to her rehabilitation.

No decision has been made on her future.

Yesterday Immigration sources said because the circumstances are unprecedented, the legal team assigned to this case are yet to advise on how to proceed in the best interest of the girl, who was "married" to an adult Trinidadian earlier this year. She says according to the custom of her people her family will not take her back.

Sources said an interpreter has been assigned to teach the girl to read and write and to expose her to new skills.