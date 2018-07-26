SRP charged with murder, robbery

Kevin "Poliveboy" Jack and Nicholas "Nicco" John

A SPECIAL Reserve Police (SRP) officer is one of two men who appeared before an Arima magistrate today facing murder and robbery charges.

PC Kevon “Policeboy” Jack, 33, last stationed in the Guard and Emergency Branch, and Nicholas “Nicco” John were charged with the murder of Amarnath Bissoon, based on advice fromDirector of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Tuesday.

They were also charged with robbery with aggravation, while Jack has an additional charge for being in possession of a firearm. According to police, the two were among four men who invaded Bissoon’s home on May 25.

Bissoon, 39, from St Augustine was at home when he heard people demanding to come inside.

When he opened the door, four men forced their way in, announced a robbery and demanded that Bissoon hand over his valuables. During the robbery, Bissoon was shot several times and died.

Jack was arrested on July 13 by the Organised Crime and Intelligence unit and John was arrested a week later.

Insp Andrew Lawrence and Sgt Hezron Lynch of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations investigated.

Both men were charged by Cpl Daryl Seecharan on July 25.