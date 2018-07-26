Shabazz elated to squeak in CAC semis

TT women footballers' hopes of securing a medal at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games remained intact after Mexico’s 4-0 defeat of Nicaragua in the final group contest in Barranquilla on Tuesday night.

But more importantly, the passage to the semi-finals will afford TT two more matches which will serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF Caribbean final round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica next month.

TT will face Costa Rica in the semi-finals tomorrow with Mexico taking on Venezuela in the other encounter. The teams will be vying for a place in the final on Monday with the bronze medal match also scheduled for the same day.

TT coach Jamaal Shabazz was obviously gracious for the opportunity to now contest for a medal following the 2-2 draw with Nicaragua and 5-1 loss to Mexico. TT advanced ahead of Nicaragua by virtue of 'scoring' six goals, one more than their Central American opponents. After Haiti forfeited the tournament, all teams were awarded 3-0 default wins.

“To qualify for the semi final round is a lesson for us in never saying die, belief and the miracle of almighty God,” Shabazz told TTFA Media.

“It shows also the importance of scoring goals because it is by virtue of scoring that one goal against Mexico in a game in which we were slaughtered, has enabled us the opportunity for two more high level matches here in Barranquilla,” he added.

“It is only fair that we try to reward the efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee by pushing hard to get a medal.The girls are very eager for the Costa Rica test and we look forward to the battle on Friday,” Shabazz said.