Sacha Singh under cyber-attack

Businesswoman Sacha Singh

BUSINESSWOMAN turned author Sacha Singh is seeking legal advice after she claimed her autobiography was leaked to the public.

In a statement, Singh said she was the victim of a cyber-attack and her e-mail account was hacked and documents relating to her personal affairs shared publicly.

She is asking the public to “cease and desist” from sharing a document purporting to be a book written by her.

Singh said her actual book has already been published and launched in the United States, China, London and Dubai.

The document being shared, she said, was an altered version of one of the working documents she used in the preparation of her book.

Singh said she reported the invasion of her privacy and the hacking of her e-mail account to the police.

She added, “I have been advised by my lawyers that the republication of this document may constitute a criminal offence under the Misuse of Computers Act and/or infringe my rights of confidentiality and intellectual property. I trust that no legal action would be necessary as I do not wish to detract from the positive traction that my book has been gaining internationally.”

She said while she was thrilled that the public has expressed interest and enthusiasm for her book, it was important to her that TT be allowed “to experience the full and authentic version of my work.”

She said her book will be launched locally soon.