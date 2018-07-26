Rifle found in Valencia, illegal Venez in penal

VALENCIA police found a rifle during an exercise in the area on Wednesday. According to a release from the TT Police Service, police on patrol got certain information and they searched some bushes along Valencia Old Road. While searching, they found a rifle hidden in a garbage bag under a sheet of galvanized zinc.

In a separate incident seven foreign nationals were arrested during an anti-crime exercise in Penal. South Western Division police and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department were conducting an exercise at about 4 pm on Wednesday when they stopped and searched an orange coloured Nissan Tiida.

Aboard the car were four Venezuelan women who were suspected of being in the country illegally. The police went to a house at Mahadeo Trace in Debe, where they detained three Venezuelan men. All seven foreign nationals were handed over to Immigration Division officers.