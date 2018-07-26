Prisons Commissioner: It’s the preliminary report that’s missing Three years after jailbreak at PoS prison

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson.

PRISONS COMMISSIONER Gerald Wilson yesterday denied that the report on the internal investigation of a prison break at the Port of Spain prison three years ago has gone missing.

Wilson said what is missing is the preliminary report, but the final report is intact and was made available to the Public Services Commission, which suspended three prison officers.

Wilson said yesterday after the prison break on July 24, 2015, an Assistant Commissioner of Prisons did a preliminary report, which then led to a final report.

“This preliminary report had nothing to do with the tribunal which was set up to consider the findings of the final report,” he said.

The final report, he said, was made available to then Prisons Commissioner Sterling Stewart, who handed it over to Deputy Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.

“That led to officers going to tribunal and then being suspended,” Wilson said.

He said he had no idea what happened to the preliminary report, but has suspicions about what may have taken place.

The officer who prepared the preliminary report has since retired.

Wilson said he had to do some damage control yesterday and even spoke with the Minister of National Security to clear up any misconception about the final report being missing.

The jailbreak left three people dead, including PC Sherman Maynard, who was on duty outside the prison, and two of the three prisoners who escaped – Hassan Atwell and Allan “Scanny” Martin. The third inmate, Christopher “Monster” Selby, was later recaptured.

On Tuesday, president of the Prison Officers’ Association Ceron Richards said, “To date citizens don’t know what transpired. We are still without answers as to who would have brought in the guns and grenades and who would have created the opportunity for these things to be used in a daring jailbreak that cost the lives of three people and sent the country into panic.” Richards said although there was no investigation, prison officers were suspended and three years later are still on suspension.

But Wilson insisted yesterday that an investigation was done which led to the three suspensions.

He said the investigations centred on whether there were any infractions of the prison rules by prison officers on the day of the jailbreak.

“I did not suspend the officers, they were suspended by the Public Services Commission.”