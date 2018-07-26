President visits women’s prison

A former murder accused who spent five years at the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove awaiting trial on a charge of murder and who was discharged by the court, wrote an emotionally charged letter to President Paula-Mae Weekes asking the President to visit female inmates at Golden Grove.

In her letter, the former murder accused beseeched the President to give the inmates a pep talk, saying they needed a public figure like the President to empower them.

Moved by the letter, the President decided to meet the 40-plus female prisoners at Golden Grove yesterday. She arrived at the prison at around 10 am and was led to an area of the women’s prison, where she was applauded as she entered. Inmates congratulated the President on her achievement of being the first female President of TT and told her they had asked the former prisoner to write to her to let her know how they felt.

Weekes thanked the inmates for their invitation and said while she could not promise them anything, she wanted them to know that as women they could rehabilitate themselves by their thoughts, words and how they conduct themselves. She also said although they were prisoners, they should not feel isolated and should use the opportunities in prison to learn new skills and prepare themselves for their re-entry into society.

Some of them were moved to tears as they listened attentively while the President gave them advice and even prayed with them. During the half-hour session she asked the inmates if they had any questions and answered all the questions posed to her.

The prisoners asked her to return at a later date and continue her advice sessions.

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson was present during the visit, as well as other senior prison officers.