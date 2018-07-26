Prakash: Gary can be CoP

Prakash Ramadhar

FORMER national security minister Gary Griffith has the qualities to become this country's next Commissioner of Police (CoP). Griffith's former Cabinet colleague Prakash Ramadhar expressed this view today. The St Augustine MP also said as far as he can recall, the practice of selecting a CoP has always involved choosing either a serving member of the Police Service or someone with "a police background."

Given the "viciousness" of the crime taking place in the country today, Ramadhar said different strategies are needed to combat it. He said he was not averse to a CoP not being someone picked from the rank and file of the Police Service. The House of Representatives sits on Monday at 1.30 pm to debate a motion to approve Griffith's nomination for CoP. The House has previously rejected similar motions to appoint Acting CoP Stephen Williams and Deputy Police Commissioners Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip to the post.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis has indicated that the motion to approve Griffith's nomination is the only business that the House will consider on Monday.