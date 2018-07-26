Parents urged to support RBC Race for the Kids Britto,11, issues rallying cry in cancer fight

Destinee Britto, centre, takes a photograph with Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, right, and managing director at RBC Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed at the launch of the 2018 RBC Race for the Kids at Hilton Hotel, yesterday.

AT just 11 years old, Destinee Britto has already lost a friend to cancer. Britto, who will attend St Francois Girls College in September, wants to make a difference, and yesterday urged parents to bring their children to take part in the 2018 RBC Race for the Kids.

This year’s RBC Race for the Kids will be held on October 7 from 6 am at RBC St Clair, opposite Queen’s Royal College. The 15K race will start at 5.45 am and the 5K will run off at 6.30 am.

The RBC Race for Kids is a series of global charitable runs supporting children’s causes that started in 2008 in New York. The TT edition, which supports the RBC Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund, joined the worldwide RBC charitable runs in 2016. The RBC Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund assists Caribbean youth under 16 who have been diagnosed with cancer. Yesterday at a press conference at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain, Britto, who lost her 10-year-old friend Cynthia to cancer two years ago, said the race holds a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on her friend’s life, Britto said, “She was the most beautiful, most unique ten-year-old I had ever met. She would always make me laugh and would always entertain me with her amazing voice. She was a delight.”

Britto said when her friend fell ill it was difficult to cope.

“Suddenly everything changed. She was constantly in and out of the hospital and her beautiful smile would be turned into a frown. At such a tender age, Cynthia was diagnosed with cancer.

It was a dreadful period. It grieved my heart to see my friend in such pain. What stood out for me the most was her mother’s strength, and there is nothing like a mother’s strength and love for her daughter.”

Britto decided to participate in the RBC Race for Kids 2017, as it was her chance to make a difference.

“I knew this was my opportunity to impact more lives. My experience at the race was everything I expected it to be. I woke early that morning with one thought in mind, knowing that participation would contribute to raising funds to assist many in their treatment and offer support for the children.”

Britto called on everyone to support the initiative.

“I want to urge parents to get their child or children involved in this cause. I believe that it will not only teach compassion for others, but dedication and commitment. It sends a strong message that we are the future of tomorrow.”

Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, managing director of RBC, urged corporate TT to get on board too.

“For the adults, I want to throw out a special challenge. We are looking for corporate teams to make a really big impact. Rally your employees, stakeholders, friends, sign up as a team for our Race for the Kids 2018,” Camacho-Mohammed said. Among those who attended the press conference were Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.