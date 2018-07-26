Online catering service launches at 63

RHIANNA MC KENZIE

Finding all your favourite foods in one place is the vision that drove 27-year-old entrepreneur Dariel Charles to develop a local online catering directory, Onle (pronounced only) Caterers. Rather than having to skim through multiple websites and social media pages, the site is designed to host a wide range of local caterers all in one place. "It acts as a liaison between caterers and their clientele," Charles told Business Day at the official launch of the site at 63 Lounge, Ariapita Avenue, last Saturday. The event, entitled Onle Connoisseur: Acquaint your taste, allowed guests to sample the food of registered caterers, as well as test out the site. Charles said the site is expected to be a hub where food service providers can come together to showcase their talents and reach more people. But it is not just for caterers, it also serves to make life easier for private and corporate event planners to find exactly what they need for their event.

Charles said food plays a significant role at any event and it's ability to bring people together prompted him to start a small catering service with a friend in 2015. It was during this venture that he began to think about the ways in which he could promote the business and reach more people. "This was when the idea for an online catering service came to me." He believes in the same way food is able to unite TT as a “calalloo culture”, his site can do the same by using it as a platform to “expose more of what the country has to offer”.

So how does it work? "Interested caterers, cooks and chefs can go to the site and register for free. Administrators create a portfolio for you that visitors to the site can browse. Interested parties then forward their information, detailing their specific needs and requirements for their event and send it to the caterers of their choice. Caterers can then respond with menus and quotations for their consideration." He said the idea is to take the stress out of planning your event.

Since its inception about a year ago, he said the service has grown to incorporate a wide range of caterers and food service providers, who offer almost everything, from Gourmet Hospitality’s savory chicken kebabs to Chow Nation’s seasoned chow.

Charles has big plans to improve and expand his services. Facilitating online payments, for example, is already in the works. He also plans to introduce a call service soon, as an alternative for those who prefer a more personalised service. "The call service team will handle all communication between customers and caterers and even help place orders with the chosen caterer," he said.