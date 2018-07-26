Murder suspect still on the run

A 35-year-old labourer who police believe killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a claw hammer remained on the run yesterday.

Western Division Police said they had been searching for the suspected killer for the last 38 days with no success, but are working on information that he is being harboured by people in the west.

Initially investigators thought that he might have committed suicide but have now been told he has been communicating with people in the Bagatelle area, where he previously lived.

The man had told friends and relatives he was having domestic problems with the murder victim, Nadine Smith, and despite attempts to resolve the conflicts, no solution appeared to be in sight. Police believe that on the morning of June 18 the man attacked Smith with the hammer, then slit her throat and left her on the floor of the bedroom of their Dibe, Long Circular home.

Her nine-year-old daughter returned from school and found her mother’s body.

An autopsy revealed she victim died from blunt force trauma.

The man failed to turn up for work afterwards and has not been seen since.

Police contacted relatives but they too claimed they had not seen nor heard from the suspect.

Yesterday senior police said they are using all their resources to have the man brought to justice.

They also reminded the public that it is an offence to harbour anyone wanted by the police or any individual deemed a criminal.

Smith's three children are receiving counselling from the Children’s Authority.