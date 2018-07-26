Mom pleads: ‘Please find monster who killed my son’

VICTIM’S SISTER: Rupa Ramcharan...discovered brother’s body in shed. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

GRIEVING mother Dularie Ramcharan said, “There is nothing anyone can say or do that would bring back my son. My only wish now is that police find his killer. Please, I am begging the police to find the monster that did this.”

Through her tears, Ramcharan told Newsday she has not been able to sleep for the past few nights knowing that her son’s killer is out there.

“What would bring me peace is knowing that his killer is arrested and charged. I just want some closure please.”

The image of her son’s body under a doubles shed, Ramcharan said, continues to haunt her.

“Every time I close my eyes, it is all I see. My son covered in blood.”

It was 2am on Sunday when Ramcharan and her daughter Rupa discovered Lutchman dead in the shed at the roadside in La Fortune.

She said she shook her son to wake him up.

Ramcharan was asleep at their Jacksingh Trace, La Fortune home when a villager came to tell there where Lutchman was. At the time, the mother said she did not think her son was dead.

It was only when his sister shun a torchlight on him they saw that his face was covered in blood.

“I began to shake up and call his name. He did not answer.

“I knew he was dead.”

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre said Lutchman had been beaten and died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Last week, Ramcharan told relatives he was being threatened by some men in the village who wanted him dead.

His mother said he did not go to the police to report the threats, as he took them lightly. Lutchman will be cremated today after a funeral at his home.

Police have questioned several people in the community, but no arrests have been made.