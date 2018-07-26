Knight helps Phoenix rise over TECU Titans

BOTCHED CHANCE: Trident Sports Phoenix's Karishma Ramharack fumbles a run out opportunity as TECU Southern Titans' Shakera Selman and Deandra Dottin scramble a single in a Courts Women's Grand Slam T20 match at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, Tuesday.

KYCIA KNIGHT had a vital knock of 68 as Trident Sports Phoenix earned a six-wicket victory over TECU Southern Titans at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on Tuesday night, as the Courts T20 Grand Slam Tournament continued.

In the other game on Tuesday night, LCB Contractors Central Sharks recorded a 20-run win over 2017 champs UDECOTT North Starblazers, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Last evening, in the final set of games in the preliminary round, Southern Titans faced North Starblazers at Couva and Phoenix met Central Sharks at Couva.

The top team overall will move automatically to Saturday’s final at Tarouba, and the second and third-placed teams will face each other in an eliminator tomorrow, also at Tarouba, for a spot in the title match.

After five matches, Phoenix have a total of six points, with Southern Titans and Central Sharks on five points apiece, and North Starblazers at the bottom of the standings with four points.

In Tuesday’s contest at Couva, Phoenix, chasing a victory target of 160, reached 162 runs for four wickets in 18.5 overs.

Knight, opening the batting, struck 11 fours in her 46-ball knock. The Barbadian, who was named Player of the Match, got good support from Reniece Boyce, who made a 33-ball 34 (three fours and a six) and Rosalie Dolabaille with 20 off 19 balls.

Another Bajan, Shakera Selman, took two wickets for 36 runs for Southern Titans.

The Southern Titans, who were sent in to bat, posted 159/4 with veteran Bajan and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin slamming an unbeaten 70, which was decorated with seven fours and three sixes off 36 balls.

Captain Britney Cooper made 21 and Shenelle Lord chipped in with 20. Karishma Ramharack, skipper Stacy Ann King and Allison Collins took a wicket apiece for Phoenix.

At Tarouba, Central Sharks, who were offered first strike, scored 142/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Samanta Bissoon had a top score of 65 (57 balls, 11 fours), with other useful knocks from Chinelle Henry (31 not out off 17 balls with four fours) and Akaze Thompson (25 from 31 balls with two fours). Lee Ann Kirby was the leading wicket-taker for North Starblazers with 2/15.

Bissoon, who copped the Player of the Match award, returned figures of 3/12, and veteran national and West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed got 2/22 as North Starblazers were restricted to 122/8 in reply.

Shabika Gajnabi led the way for North Starblazers with 42 (43 balls, one four and three sixes), and Kirbyina Alexander chipped in with 35 (30 balls, four fours).

Summarised Scores

At Couva: TECU SOUTHERN TITANS 159/4 (20 overs) – Deandra Dottin 70 not out, Britney Cooper 21, Shenelle Lord 20; Karishma Ramharack 1/20 vs TRIDENT SPORTS PHOENIX 162/4 (18.5 overs) – Kycia Knight 68, Reniece Boyce 34, Rosalie Dolabaille 20; Shakera Selman 2/36. Phoenix won by six wickets. Player of the Match: Kycia Knight (Phoenix).

At Tarouba: LCB CONTRACTORS CENTRAL SHARKS 142/7 (20 overs) – Samanta Bissoon 65, Chinelle Henry 31 not out, Akaze Thompson 25; Lee Ann Kirby 2/15 vs UDECOTT NORTH STARBLAZERS 122/8 (20 overs) – Shabika Gajnabi 42, Kirbyina Alexander 35; Samanta Bissoon 3/12, Anisa Mohammed 2/22. Central Sharks won by 20 runs. Player of the Match: Samanta Bissoon (Central Sharks).