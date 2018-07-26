Hall of Fame ex-footballer 'Squeakie' remembered Former top national striker dead at 93

PAUL REGIS

ONE of TT’s most outstanding sporting luminaries Carlton ‘Squeakie’ Hinds died recently and was cremated on July 17.

He was inducted in both the football and national sport hall of fame, having represented this country for many more years than one can count using your fingers and toes. He also played for his club Malvern and represented the country in hockey.

Squeakie would at times join the all-powerful Malvern girls’ netball outfit of star players such as Lystra Lewis, Vida Horsford and Mavis Parris at practice sessions. One of his netball fanatics recalled the moment he brought victory to Malvern with a goal in the last minute of play.

Squeakie attended Queen’s Royal College where he also played cricket as a wicket-keeper/batsman. He would remember proudly, opening the batting form for his school along with Kenny Trestrail, a famous West Indian cricketer.

He worked at the customs and excise department, rising to a senior position and represented his workplace in all types of activities.

As time wore on, Carlton, desiring to improve himself professionally, migrated to the USA and later attended Howard University, graduating with a degree in civil engineering while assisting the school in securing football championship honours.

Due to his prowess at football, he was acclaimed throughout the West Indies as the ‘Prince of Forwards’ as he cleverly weaved a majestic story on the playing field whenever he performed.

Squeakie would be remembered for his performance in a North vs South game when the score at half-time saw North trailing 0-3. He and his North teammates' scintillating efforts were rewarded with a North 5-3 result at the final whistle. Another milestone Carlton proudly referred to was when at the not so young age of 47, when he earned a selection to represent the United States at hockey at the 1971 Pan-American games held at Cali, Colombia.

Squeakie could boast of having an army of supporters among whom were his wife Joyce, sons and daughter, Susan.

Despite his laid-back personality, Squeakie was a force to be reckoned with on the field. He always remained humble however, in spite of his achievements which were many.