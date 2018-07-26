Golden Paul defies the odds Teenager beats world keirin champ at CAC

FLASHBACK: Nicholas Paul, right, in action during the PSL Fire on Wheels competition at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain Couva, last month.

TEENAGE cyclist Nicholas Paul won his second gold medal of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in spectacular fashion yesterday, defeating Colombian Fabian Puerta in the sprint final to silence the partisan crowd at the Velódromo Alcides Nieto Patiño in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Paul, at just 19 years old, stormed from one ride down to stun Puerta, the world keirin champion. Puerta won the first ride in 12.122 seconds, before Paul bounced back to win the next two races in 10.364 and 10.091 respectively and spoil the party for the host nation. Paul had to borrow one of his teammates’s bike for the final, according to cycling administrator Gary Acosta.

He posted on Twitter, “He is riding on borrowed wheels from his teammate because he can’t afford the high end wheels. RETWEET this and get Corporate T&T involved!”

The sprint final was set-up to possibly be an all-TT affair but Njisane Phillip was beaten in his semi-final by Puerta in three rides.

Paul beat another Colombian Kevin Quintero in the other semi-final.

Phillip had to settle for fourth place after Quintero defeated him in two hard fought races in the bronze medal ride.

Paul, along with Phillip and Kwesi Browne had previously won gold in the men’s team sprint. TT now have 14 medals - five gold, one silver and eight bronze.

In the men’s omnium, Akil Campbell followed in the footsteps of his sister Teneiil, clinching bronze in an omnium event. Akil finished fourth in the scratch race, third in the tempo race, first in the elimination race and fourth in the points race. Akil ended with 128 points, finishing behind Mexican Ignacio Prado (147 points) and Edwin Avila of Colombia (157 points). Akil’s sister Teneil earned bronze in the women’s omnium on Tuesday and followed up that with another bronze yesterday in the women’s individual pursuit 3K. Campbell stopped the clock at 3:41.025. Alexandra Bovell also represented TT in the event, placing ninth out of 11 riders in the qualifying round and was eliminated.

In swimming, Carter was in contention for a fourth gold medal last night when he lined up in the men’s 50m freestyle final. Carter won heat five to advance to the A final and Joshua Romany qualified for the B final after finishing fourth in heat five.

On Tuesday, Kael Yorke finished seventh in the men’s 100m butterfly final in 54.27. Yorke then teamed up with Joshua Romany, Jabari Baptiste and Dylan Carter to cop bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final. TT stopped the clock in 3:22.83, finishing behind Venezuela (3:20.43) and Mexico (3:18.60).

In men’s hockey, TT booked a place in the semifinals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Jamaica. Akim Toussaint scored goals in the 25th and 55th minutes and Teague Marcano got his name on the scoresheet in the 47th minute.

In the women’s laser radial, Kelly Ann Arrindell finished the nine-race event in eighth position among the 11 athletes.

The trio of Roger Daniel, Rhodney Allen and Clement Marshall did not advance in the men’s 10m air pistol after finishing 17th, 28th and 30th respectively in the 32-man field. TT then ended ninth in the men’s 10m air pistol team competition.

Competing in the women’s 25m pistol event, Marsha Bullen-Jones of TT ended in 14th position overall.

In cycling, Kemp Orosco and Tyler Cole did not finish the 40K men’s points race finals. In women’s football, Mexico crushed Nicaragua 4-0 to help TT advance into the semifinals ahead of Nicaragua. TT will face Costa Rica in the semifinals tomorrow.

The TT men’s football struggled continued, losing their third straight match in a 5-1 defeat to Colombia. Juan Palma (44th), Luis Sandoval (55th), Julian Quinones (68th, 76th) and Ivan Rojas (90th) scored for the Colombians and John-Paul Rochford scored the lone item for TT in the 62nd minute.

In women’s volleyball, the TT women are now playing for placements five to eight. TT defeated Cuba 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22 and were playing Venezuela in the fifth place playoff last night.