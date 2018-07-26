Gamblers returning to illegal games

THE cry of several Lotto Plus players who lined up outside booths to buy Lotto tickets in Port of Spain today was, "This government will drive people to go back to illegal gambling in TT."

As of July 30, there will be a ten per cent tax on cash winnings from the National Lotteries Control Board.

A 56-year-old gamer who only gave his name as John, told Newsday as far as he could remember, since the government legalised the game years ago they intended to tax the winnings.

He said it is his hope and dream to win the Lotto this weekend, and is willing to give some of the money to churches to help those in need, but not the government.

“With the side bankers it is $34 to one dollar and it is tax free. I have a very big problem with this new tax on the Lotto jackpot and the rest of the games. It is craziness. If I win the Lotto on Saturday night I would now have to give the government more than a million in taxes."