Devant hits Stuart over ‘witch-hunt’

DEVANT MAHARAJ PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

FORMER Cabinet Minister Devant Maharaj alleged a witch-hunt by Communications Minister Stuart Young, in the latest of a verbal a tit-for-tat between the duo over the award of CEPEP contracts.

On Tuesday Maharaj sent media houses an audio-clip of a discussion of the allocation of CEPEP contracts, with a picture of two top politicians.

By Wednesday the Prime Minister accused Maharaj of “a daily diet of mischief,” while Young said, “shortly we’ll be hearing some stuff on Mr Devant Maharaj.”

Yesterday Maharaj hit back. He said, “Minister Stuart Young’s emotive responses to issues concerning the Government incompetence is to distract with other unrelated matters in an attempt to divert the attention of the national community.”

He urged Young, as a minister in the Office of the Attorney General (AG), to better spend his time doing the work of the people of Trinidad and Tobago instead of witch hunting members of the former Peoples Partnership government.

Maharaj said the Government’s incompetence is seen by the continuing failure of the AG’s Office to name the Appeals Tribunal of the National Insurance Board (NIB.)

He said the tribunal is highly important as the first line of adjudication between an appellant and the NIB, so ensuring a timely delivery of appeals based on openness, fairness and impartiality. Maharaj said in a letter dated 25 July, the AG’s Office said Cabinet on 17 August 2017 had appointed nine people to the tribunal.

“After a year or half of the approved life of the Board the Tribunal has not been appointed due to administrative and legal concerns. This is not the first time that the Appeal Tribunal has been appointed so why the difficulty? There are currently 1,800 appeals outstanding and anxiously awaiting attention.”

He said “Why has not Minister Young acted with alacrity on this issues that continue to affect hundreds of pensioners of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago? Is the persecution of the previous administration more politically attractive then assist pensioners from having their issues addressed by the Tribunal?"