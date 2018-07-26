Cops identify murdered man through finger prints

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A 53-year-old homeless man who was fatally stabbed on Tuesday after an altercation with a man at Queen Street, Port of Spain was identified on Wednesday through fingerprints. Homicide investigators said Roger Ricky Valdez Marcano was deported from the US in 2010.

His last known address was 45 George Street, Port of Spain, however checks yesterday revealed he no longer lived at that address and was homeless.

Investigators are hoping that a relative would come forward and claim his body so an autopsy may be done.

