CoP ordered to grant provisional firearms licence to national sport shooter
ACTING Police Commissioner Stephen Williams has been ordered to immediately grant national sport shooter Robert Auerbach a provisional Firearms Users’ Licence (FUL).
The order as made by Justice Vasheist Kokaram this morning, after he ruled that Williams failed in his statutory obligation to either approve or deny Auerbach's application within a reasonable time.
Auerbach took the commissioner to court over a six-year delay in considering his licence for an FUL.
As part of the order, Williams also has to consider the shooter’s application for a full licence.
Auerbach has been representing TT in trap and skeet shooting since he was 14-years-old.
He was a former gold medal winner at 21st Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Puerto Rico in 2010.
Auerbach was represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Criston Williams and Lana Lakhan.
