Citizens reminded to register deaths before burial

TWO cemeteries in the St Joseph district are now closed because they are filled to capacity. This was disclosed by Paul Leacock, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC).

He told Newsday today, the remaining cemeteries which are still operational are also stretched to capacity.

He said the corporation recently issued a notice to notify the public it was illegal to use private burial grounds without proper authorisation and registering with the TPRC.

“With the upsurge in crime, especially homicides, the cemeteries are all stretched now. We are the third largest corporation and also have the largest population by far, which is almost half of the country."

He said Stratford Cemetery is the largest of them all, and there is a part of the land which is unused which is intended for development into a modern cemetery space, creating more space for burial.