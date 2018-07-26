CEPEP chairman: Illegal to record conversations without permission

CHAIRMAN of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP), Ashton Ford, said it is against the law to record people’s conversations without their permission. He declined comment on a tape-recording of a conversation purported to be between Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and La Brea MP Nicole Ollivierre about CEPEP contractors.

The audio has been making the rounds on social media, but speaking at yesterday's monthly board meeting at CEPEP’s office in Ste Madeleine, Ford said a government minister cannot telephone to recommend contractors for contracts.

"There is no truth in the allegations that supporters of the People’s National Movement are being favoured for contracts. It is up to the tendering committee."