Abraham cops girls U-16 title at RBC Tobago tennis

ISABEL ABRAHAM copped the girls Under-16 singles crown yesterday, on the penultimate day of the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships, at the Shaw Park Tennis Courts, Scarborough.

Abraham had little trouble in getting the better of Maria Honore 6-3, 6-0 in the decider.

The top-seeded pair of Jordell Chapman and Messiah Permell took home the Under-10 doubles crown, after defeating twins Brian and Brianna Harricharan 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

The boys Under-14 doubles final, featuring Shae Millington and Nicholas Ready against Thomas Chung and Johnny Su, was taking place up to press time last evening.

The top-seeded duo of Millington and Ready defeated the fourth-seeded pair of Beckham Sylvester and Saqiv Williams 6-2, 6-2.

Chung and Su, the third-seeded tandem, overcame the second-seeded twosome of Nathen Martin and Jace Quashie 6-4, 7-6(7).

In the boys Under-12 singles semi-finals, Quashie, the number one seed, needed three sets to eliminate 4-2, 1-4, 4-2; Martin, the second seed, ousted Luca Denoon 4-2, 4-1.

Millington progressed to the boys Under-14 singles final after a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win over Su. Sebastian Sylvester whipped Nicholas Ready 6-1, 7-6(4) in the other semi.

The tournament will conclude today.

Other Results –

Boys Under-12 singles consolation final: Zackeriah Permell bt Adrian Jacob 4-1, 4-1.

Boys Under-14 singles consolation semi-finals: Jaylon Chapman bt Syam Manchikanti 4-0, 5-3; Tim Pasea bt Nathen Martin 5-4(5), 5-3.

Boys Under-16 singles round-robin: Kyle Kerry bt Charles Devaux 6-1, 6-1; Saqiv Williams bt Sebastian Sylvester 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Girls Under-14 doubles round-robin: Sydney Doyle & Eva Pasea bt Makayla Smith & Shaina Smith 6-3, 6-3.

Boys Under-18 doubles round-robin: Tyrell George & Kobe James bt Justin Groden & Kyle Kerry 6-0, 6-4.