$7,500 REACH grants for approved persons soon

Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington on Wednesday said several grants would be given to persons through the REACH (Realisation of Economic Achievement) programme before the end of the fiscal year.

“We’ve been providing seed capital to small business persons, such that if they have an idea that they want to pursue, especially one which is going to empower them and one which will bring them out of their present state, we’ve been supporting them over the years.

“Just today, we would have engaged in renewing the new period of their contract for the persons who are on the committee. The committee will oversee those requests for grants, grants are in the order of $7,500 and persons continue to benefit from that.

“Before we end this fiscal year, we expect to have distribution of those grants that have been approved to persons in our population,” she said.