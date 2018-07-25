Wonderfulpeople athospital
THE EDITOR: My sincerest thanks to the staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.
I was admitted on June 1 and underwent surgery. At Casualty, the receptionist was truly helpful, beyond my ability to explain in writing. Secondly was a doctor in his early 30s; his screening was par excellence.
Upon his examination I was admitted to Ward Six by 11 pm. Again I was welcomed by the nurses on duty. Hats off to them for a job well done.
By 2.30 am my name was called and I was told to be prepared for surgery.
The icing on the cake, as we old people would say, came in the person of Dr Lalla and her assistant, a young woman a year or two into her twenties. These two young people, with milk still on their faces, took me through the entire operation without a hitch as if I am an ageing grandpa of their biological relation.
I cannot repay these wonderful people in words or monetarily, but in my quiet moments I will always whisper to my Lord Krishna that their hands be continually blessed so they can carry out their duties with the selflessness and dedication that I had experienced. I must also say that both of them are the fruits of their parents – good karma to this nation.
Last but not least I later came to know that these doctors worked a 24-hour shift under the watchful eyes of Dr Abo of Nigeria. I trust my fellow Trinis will extend appreciation for a job well done.
With limited resources at their disposal I can safely say that all will marvel at the manner in which they and their team dispense services to the general public.
ANTHONY LE MAHARAJ, San Fernando
