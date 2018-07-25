Websource courier defrauding customers

THE COURIER company Web Source has apologised to customers who were defrauded by a former staff member.

In the statement on its Facebook page, the company said it was sorry and "truly hates" the situation it is now in.

The company said during a three-week period in July, a member of staff cloned debit and credit cards belonging to customers in the Chaguanas area.

Web Source recently changed its payment policy about accepting cash on delivery for its courier services.

“Over a three-week period in July, we received feedback from some of the affected customers indicating that their debit cards had apparently been cloned and used for fraudulent transactions,” Web Source said.

The company reported the matter to the Fraud Squad and an investigation has begun.

“The issue was reported to the various banks and to the Fraud Squad in Port of Spain who have been actively pursuing the investigation. An employee of ours linked to these activities has since resigned and is assisting the police in their investigation,” Web Source said.

The company included a list of card safety reminders on the post and said it wanted to reassure the public it was taking every step to stay ahead of “parasitic criminals” who prey on people.

“We wish to reassure everyone that we will continue to adapt our preventative and detection methods to stay ahead of the parasitic criminals who try every trick to prey on us all.”