TCL complains of unfair cement tariff

LOCAL cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) has referred to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), in its original jurisdiction, a complaint that the State has applied the incorrect classification to its competitor, Rock Hard Cement.

After hearing from attorneys for TCL, the State, Rock Hard Cement, its local distributor Motilal Rahmit and Sons, and Caricom, the CCJ judges, hearing the complaint, reserved their ruling, with president of the Port of Spain-based court promising give their decision as quickly as they can.

Rock Hard Cement is imported from Turkey and is distributed in TT, as well as other CARICOM States.

The cement war in the local market began in 2007, with questions of fair trade practices, cement classification and the application of duties and tariffs by the Customs and Excise division being raised in multiple courts locally.

Also hearing associated complaints are the Tax Appeal Board and the High Court.

In its complaint before the CCJ, TCL is alleging TT has breached several provisions of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas by applying a Common External Tariff (CET) rate of zero per cent on Rock Hard Cement instead of the appropriate rate of 15 per cent.