Sign Govt not pussyfooting with crime

THE EDITOR: The impending appointment of Gary Griffith as the new Police Commissioner is a sure sign that the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government is no longer pussyfooting with this monster called crime.

I verily believe that it would have been spinning top in mud if any of the three nominated by the Police Service Commission had succeeded to the post. Regardless of their qualifications and experience they have proven not to be effective in dealing with crime.

It would be insane for the Government to continue the musical chairs with the police top brass and expect a different result.

Griffith will bring a fresh perspective to the problem and will no doubt move swiftly to set aside the sacred cows that seem to prevent the police from dealing with crime and corruption.

Both the previous and present governments have provided the police with the resources to fight crime. What they needed was leadership – a leadership that thinks outside the box.

Griffith is smart enough to know that he would need the support of the Police Social and Welfare Association as well as the rank and file in the Police Service. By taking an early handle on crime he will send the message to the criminals that crime will no longer pay.

Congratulations and best of luck, Griffith.

HARRY PARTAP, former MP