Police use drone to find stolen SUV

Stolen Vehicles Squad police yesterday used a drone to help them find a stolen SUV.

Around 10.25 am yesterday they went to Phase 5, Beetham, in an area known as Hell Yard, where they used the drone to search for the SUV.

It was seen parked in a dirt track close to the Beetham Landfill. Police had to move barrels put in the road to get to the van.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the SUV, which was towed by a wrecker to the Port of Spain CID.