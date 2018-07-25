Police: Say no to Griffith
Senior police from acting inspectors to assistant commissioners have signalled their intention to support the decision of president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales not to support the nomination of Gary Griffith for Commissioner of Police.
On Tuesday Seales met with a cross-section of officers at the Police Administration Building and addressed them on the government's intention to accept the nomination of Griffith for commissioner.
