Moore: Probe continues into Signal Hill shooting

Assistant Commissioner of police, Tobago Division, Garfield Moore, said on Monday that police are continuing inquiries into a shootout between officers and a gunman at Lambeau/Signal Hill junction on July 11.

“The police investigation has not yet been completed, the investigations are ongoing,” Moore told Newsday Tobago.

On July 14, Moore told Newsday Tobago that a full-scale investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the exchange of gunfire. He said officers were in Signal Hill when they were fired upon and had cause to return fire. He said that the gunman ran through some nearby bushes and escaped. He said no one was injured in the incident.

On calls by residents for more patrols in the area and for police to deal with scores of young men who lime on the streets at night, Moore said:

“Patrols are all over and we have patrols in that area.”