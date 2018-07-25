Israel Khan questions Griffith choice as CoP

Israel Khan

Senior Counsel Israel Khan yesterday questioned the pending appointment of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police, noting that Griffith may be a potential witness in a high-profile court matter.

Khan said, “It is a shame and disgrace that the Republic of TT appears to be inept in selecting a Commissioner of Police."

However he noted, “While former Minister of National Security Gary Griffith, on the basis of his merit, ability and integrity, seems to be a good choice, if he is really a potential witness against his former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan in the pending matter of an attempt to pervert the course of public justice, then it certainly will not be sagacious for the Rowley Cabinet to endorse his selection as the top cop.”