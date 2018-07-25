Griffith is the best of the lot

THE EDITOR: I look forward to seeing former minister of national security Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police. With more than 25 years experience in the security management field and a Master of Science degree in security management, I am of the firm belief that of all the candidates that applied for the job, Griffith is the best.

His appointment – if it happens – holds the promise of effectively addressing the delivery constraints that the Police Service has been experiencing. I expect that Griffith would hit the ground running as the increasing criminal activity over the last decade needs top priority, especially the scourge of gangsterism and drugs in our communities.

Griffith’s tenure as former security minister revealed that he is good at thinking outside the box and has the management skills required to put systems in place that will better manage police performance.

I am hopeful that issues such as customer service, police visibility, training of officers, procurement of modern tools and proper auditing of the service will all be given the appropriate attention needed to bring the TTPS into the 21st century.

Kudos to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Ministers Stuart Young and Fitzgerald Hinds and all members of the Cabinet who pushed to get the process to have the appointment of a substantive Commissioner of Police closer to reality.

RAPHAEL JOHN, St Joseph