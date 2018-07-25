D-Day for Griffith

Gary Griffith

THE House of Representatives will sit on Monday to debate a motion to approve the nomination of former national security minister Gary Griffith as the next Commissioner of Police (CoP).

This was confirmed with the release of the Order Paper for Monday's sitting of the House. This is the only item on the agenda.

Former Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Nizam Mohammed yesterday said he would not be surprised if Government supports Griffith. He said he does not believe that Government will experience a backlash if the former national security minister is chosen by the Parliament.

Griffith is reportedly the final name on the order of merit list produced by the PSC. Referring to statements by the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives last Friday, Mohammed said, “ I think the Government wants to bring closure.”

Last Friday, Dr Rowley said the country “needs an intervention of change to get an upper hand on crime.” He subsequently hinted a new CoP would be appointed by August 31.