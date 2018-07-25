Commissioner:’Final report on prison break not missing’

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson has denied statements about the report of the internal investigation of a prison break at the Port of Spain prison three years ago. The report was said to be missing.

Wilson said the only report missing is the preliminary report, but the final report is intact and was made available to the Public Services Commission, which suspended three prison officers in the aftermath of the jailbreak.

He said when the prison break hapened on July 24, 2015, an Assistant Commissioner of Prisons did a preliminary report, which then led to a final report.

"This preliminary report had nothing to do with the tribunal which was set up to consider the findings of the final report," Wilson said.

He said when the final report was completed it was made available to then Prisons Commissioner Sterling Stewart, who handed it over to Deputy Commissioner Dennis Pulchan, which led to officers going before a tribunal and then being suspended.