Cancerous mentality

THE EDITOR: With the focus on efficient functionability it can easily be deduced that Petrotrin is a nightmare. The cancerous mentality is evident at several state-owned agencies and also the Government. People in authority seem enamoured with office and seldom provide accountability or demonstrate the character to lead men forward.

The simplistic mind believes winning an election is victory, but in truth delivering on promises and maintaining the people’s confidence is true victory that drives an entire nation forward, moving together as one people under God.

COLIN FORTUNE, Arima