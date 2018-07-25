BC’s views inthe minority

THE EDITOR: Thank you Donna Jackman Wilson for your comments (letter of July15 headed “Not so fast BC”) on BC Pires’ dismissive view of God’s hand in the rescue of the young Thai footballers and their coach.

It’s a long time now that our newspapers have been allowing this writer to show a great lack of respect in his opinions, dating back to his reference to one of our late priests as Father Supercillous.

Does Pires also think that we citizens are so ignorant that his use of the word “firetruck” in his meaningless writings prevents us from knowing exactly what the word is that he really wants to use? Yes because he and his “supercillous” colleagues think they are smarter than the rest of us who see no humour whatsoever in what passes for theirs.

Pires is in the vast minority in this spiritual country and his constant bashing of things we view reverently should not see the light of day in any of our newspapers and moreso on a weekly basis.

ANGELA PIDDUCK, Maraval