TT earn sambo bronze medals in Mexico

Keron Bourne, left, and Jason Fraser.

GERSHOM Griffith and Keron Bourne both copped bronze medals for TT at the 2018 Pan American Sambo Championships in Acapulco, Mexico, recently.

The TT sambo team was able to compete at the championships, despite financial challenges prior to the event. President of the TT Sambo and Combat Sports Federation Jason Fraser was satisfied with the team’s effort. “I am proud of the guys because success does not come without challenges,” Fraser said. TT arrived in Mexico 12 hours before the start of the championships. Fraser thanked the Russian Government, who through the International Sambo Federation, helped TT with accommodation and meals.

Griffith was forced to step up a weight class because of a lack of preparation, and was the smallest man in the 57kg category. In his first match, Griffith defeated Uruguayan Edgardo Langorat 8-0 to move into the semifinals, despite suffering a fractured leg. In the semi-finals, Griffith met the veteran Juan Franco of Colombia. Griffith was ahead on points and looked set to move into the finals, but he couldn’t rally through his injury and conceded to settle for bronze.

Bourne competed in sport sambo and combat sambo.

In the sport sambo category, Bourne won his first fight against Mexican Uxiel Estrada, before losing in the semi-final round to Canadian Adam Macfadyen.

In the repechage, Bourne lost to Rafelin Perez of Dominican Republic to finish fifth overall.

Bourne earned a bronze medal in the 62kg combat sambo category. Bourne opened with a victory over Mexican Juan Gutierrez, but lost to Perez by one point in the semi-final.