Sonja, an overnight sensation

Sonja Pollonais shows off a costume titled Priya from the Lost Tribe band, Taj, at the launch of 2019 Carnival presentations of the Tribe family of bands event titled Festival of the Bands held last Saturday at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

SINCE Sonja Pollonais strutted down the runway during Tribe’s launch of its six 2019 mas band presentations at the Jean Pierre Complex last Saturday, she has become an overnight sensation.

Modelling the costume Priya (Beloved) from the Lost Tribe, which is portraying Taj next year, Pollonais became the first plus-size model ever to do so on a Tribe launch stage.

Pollonais told Newsday of her experience yesterday by phone,

“It was an exhilarating experience. I was nervous at first, asking myself, ‘Can I pull this off?’ But I got confident and thought it was an amazing opportunity to do it. I’m still on cloud nine.”

She said the reactions she has received so far have been extremely positive.

“People are excited. I have been getting lots of calls and its been a tremendous feedback from everywhere – and not just my friends. Everyone is happy that Lost Tribe took the risk and put forward a plus-size model. I was happy that I was that first plus-size model for Lost Tribe and I hope they invite me to walk the stage for them again.”

Pollonais has modelled plus-size outfits in the past six years, so walking the runway is not new to her. She said what is new is modelling Carnival costumes, and perhaps that is the reason it is such a big deal to other people.

Valmiki Maharaj, bandleader of Lost Tribe, said Pollonais has been a member of the Tribe family for a number of years and with the Lost Tribe for the past two years.

“A year ago, Pollonais had her own fashion show, highlighting fashions from her own business, Closet Red Plus Size Boutique (Mt Lambert and C3 Centre), and she actually modelled one of the Lost Tribe costumes that was included on the show. That planted the seed.

“We celebrate beauty in every shape, size and colour. That has been the foundation pillar of our traditions, and this move with Sonja, I hope, will push other would-be plus-size masqueraders to not feel segregated.” Maharaj added that Lost Tribe designs its sections in such a way that the base designs are a mixture of monokinis and two pieces, but has a cover-up option for every section catering to every size, comfort level or modesty.

As a result , he said: “The idea to use the plus-size model this year came about because we recognise we have a diverse masquerader base. The Lost Tribe has always been a band that has everybody from a size small to plus size. They are all a part of the Lost Tribe family and they need to be catered to, for and in the same way.”

Asked if his Ronnie & Caro mas band caters to more plus-sized women, even if it doesn’t use them on the runway, Ronnie Mc Intosh, co-bandleader of the reigning Carnival mas band of the year (large), said: “We have five 48 triple-D-bra masqueraders we cater for all the time. We have used thicker models already, all shapes and all complexions. We cater for all adult sizes and shapes because that has always been our reputation.”

He added: “Raoul Garib, Glen Carvalho, Peter Minshall, Wayne Berkeley, Mac Williams all did street launches with all shapes and sizes of people in the past, until Poison started asking patrons to pay to see mas costumes in a band launch.

“We have now taken it further and have started an online launch and it is free. As a matter of fact, it attracted a lot of our foreign-based agents, who held launch limes that made potential masqueraders feel as though they were in an actual band launch.”

A similar question was posed to Tribe’s Dean Ackin about the other five bands under the Tribe umbrella, to which he replied: “We have always catered to masqueraders of different body types, from day one! Just look at pictures from past Carnivals.”