Public meetings on decriminalising marijuana

Weed Talks: From Left Attorney Genaral Faris AL Rawi Nazma Muller Marijuana legalisation activist and Minister in the ministry of Legal affairs Fitzgerald Hinds greet prior to the start of a meeting with the AG's office and Muller leader of the Caribbean Collective for Justice and her team at AGLA tower Richmond st PoS PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CABINET will discuss the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee that will organise town hall meetings throughout TT to discuss the decriminalisation of marijuana.

This was the outcome of just over two hours of talks between Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds and members of the Caribbean Collective for Justice at the Legal Affairs Tower in Port of Spain.

Group leader Nazma Muller said Al-Rawi and Hinds indicated a note will be taken to Cabinet on Thursday to discuss the creation of this committee and public meetings about decriminalising marijuana.

Muller said it was agreed this consultation process be held with the wider public to get their views and educate them about this issue. She said the group has "measured optimism" that this is the first step towards achieving a goal that everyone will be satisfied with.