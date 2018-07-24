‘Prayers giving me hope’ Father of missing nursing assistant:

JUNIOR EMMANUEL and his wife Marilyn, whose 20-year-old daughter Sharday went missing 27 days ago, spent several hours in the blistering sun pasting posters on utility poles in the Caroni area yesterday.

Convinced that Sharday is still alive, the heartbroken couple also shared the posters with shopkeepers and drivers in the hope that someone with information will come forward.

Junior and his wife has been given time off from their jobs to search for their daughter and have been having counselling sessions with monks at Mt St Benedict.

Junior said yesterday prayers have been keeping his family together and he thanked villagers of Mamoral No 1 who have been supporting them. He has also received a phone call from UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John, who also offered support.

Junior said he was happy to hear from John but said no one from the MP Maxie Cuffie’s La Horquetta/Talparo office has contacted or visited him or his family.

He believes his daughter is still alive and is being kept hostage by kidnappers.

Yesterday he pleaded, “Please send my daughter home, or even allow her to speak with us so that we could know that she is alive.”

The father of two said he has been in contact with the police but they have not been sharing any useful information with him.

He also said Emmanuel’s boyfriend is quite devastated and was recently threatened by people known to him.

“I do not believe Sharday’s boyfriend had anything to do with her disappearance, he is shaken up just like us, and we want the police to bring closure in this matter and find Sharday.”

He hopes she is found alive and well before her 21st birthday on Monday.

Police investigators said yesterday the investigation is ongoing and not a cold case.