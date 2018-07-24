Pot holes frustrating drivers Barrackpore residents block roads

FRUSTRATED over dilapidated roads and “giant” pot holes, residents of Monkey Town and Lower Barrackpore burnt tyres and blocked the roads in and out of their community early yesterday morning, calling for the roads to be repaired.

If they get no answer from Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, the residents and the members of the Barrackpore/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association say the protest will intensify.

From as early as 3am, the groups from different communities in Barrackpore piled tyres at Monkey Town Junction, at Green Gate Junction and at Number 2 Junction and set them ablaze.

A field road that leads to Monkey Town Junction was also blocked on both ends.

Police were out in their numbers but Newsday was told despite their efforts, the fires were restarted in several areas as the morning progressed.

Around 11am, a backhoe was brought to the protest scenes and the burnt debris was pushed off the road, allowing traffic to flow freely.

Keith Balkissoon, a member of the association said the pot holes are destroying vehicles and many drivers are finding it difficult to bear the cost of repairs.

“Every day our cars mashing up on this road, when we have to buy parts and fix, nobody don’t know how much it costing, right now most of us working just to fix car,” Balkissoon said.

Balkissoon said anytime the Water and Sewage Authority does repairs in the area, they do not repair the road after their jobs are complete, causing more issues for motorists. “You know how many tyres I bend on this road? You know how much for a tyre? Is years we putting up with the road in this condition and we not saying anything, is time enough we make a stand because it looks like if we don’t do this, we won’t get any results.”

Balkissoon said letters had gone to Sinanan and MP for the area, Rodney Charles but the residents had gotten no feedback.

“We tried a peaceful placard protest last Friday, that didn’t make no sense cause it seems like it was too peaceful, nobody take we on.” He complained that constituents had not seen Charles in months. But around 11am, David Law, a representative from Charles’ office met the protestors.

Law said a meeting had been scheduled with the residents and Charles for 11am today.

Newsday reached out to Sinanan who said although he does not have a full report yet on the situation, he has instructed the director of highways to find out what short-term measures can be put in place to help the road conditions.