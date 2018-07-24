‘Not even police above the law’ Priest at funeral of Beetham man

Friends and relatives of Akiel “Alkaline” Thomas view his body at his funeral held at Simpson’s Funeral Home in Laventille yesterday.

BISHOP Victor Bowen yesterday urged cooler heads to prevail as he delivered his homily at the funeral of 21-year-old Akiel Thomas at Simpson’s Funeral home in Laventille.

Before a packed atrium, Bowen made the remarks, opened the floor to mourners and urged relatives to control their emotions and “watch their words” before coming to the podium.

He said while Akiel’s death by officers of the Inter Agency Task Force last Wednesday was tragic, hatred of the law would be counterproductive. He told relatives that not even police are above the law.

“There is no vengeance here. Whatever is to be will be. They who have done wrong I can assure you this, they will not escape the law of the land. Don’t bash any government for what happened.

“This is something that was bad. They who break the law and are upholders of the law will be punished by the law. We are better than them, show them that you are dignified.”

Bowen also lamented what he described as harmful stereotypes in the Beetham community and said he hoped in his final breath, Akiel asked for forgiveness.

Canon Desmond Griffith also called on children to listen to their parents and said this generation was on the brink of destruction and needed guidance from their parents. He called on youths to not succumb to peer pressure and avoid negative influences.

Recalling his own experience as a father, Griffith urged parents to instil the correct values within their children from an early age.

Thomas’ three cousins were expected to read his eulogy, but were beyond consolation and were taken off the podium by relatives.

Thomas was buried at the Tunapuna public cemetery.