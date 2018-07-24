Murder in Mon Repos
FOR the second time in five years, Partrice Massy has lost a brother to gun violence.
Her brother Reon Massy, 33, was killed on Monday night while standing in front of the Housing Development Corporation apartment building where he lived in Mon Repos.
On January 2, 2013 her younger brother, Dillon Massy, was killed in front of the same building. Dillon was 20-years-old at the time.
This morning Patrice told Newsday that around 9 pm on Monday relatives heard three gunshots and when they looked outside they saw Reon lying in a pool of blood in front of the building.
He was taken to the San Fernando General hospital where he was declared dead.
The killing took place next door to the Mon Repos Police Station but the gunman escaped.
Reply to "Murder in Mon Repos"