Mom afraid to stay in death house

GRIEVING mother Marilyn Narine says she does not know if she can continue to live in the house she shared with her only child Nicholas Narine, after he was murdered there on Saturday night. Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Marilyn said she can barely hold herself together and she is fearful for her own life.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man from the area called out to Nicholas, saying he was returning a speaker box he had borrowed. Minutes later, Marilyn said, she heard her son screaming and ran into her living room to find the man stabbing Nicholas repeatedly with an ice pick.

The attacker ran off leaving Nicholas bleeding on the floor. His mother picked him up and took him to the bathroom, where he died within minutes. An autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James yesterday found he died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

“I am not doing well right now, I frightened for my own life,” Marilyn said. She said that Nicholas had made a report to the Freeport police on Friday that a man from the area who used to be his friend, had threatened to kill him.

“I really don’t know how I will get through this, I am trying to get through one thing at a time, but at the back of my mind I am worrying what will happen when all my family go back to their homes and I am left alone here.”

She said the police have offered her grief counselling, which she intends to take. Nicholas will be laid to rest tomorrow.