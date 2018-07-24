Man murdered in Diego Martin
A Diego Martin man was killed in a track near his home hours ago.
The man was identified by police as Shaquille "Max" Samuel.
According to reports, the man was walking along a track from his home to the Diego Martin Main Road, near Mercer Street, when he was approached by a man who started shooting.
Samuel tried to run away, but was shot several times, and fell to the ground, where he died.
Police say Samuel was a suspect in several gang-related activities.
The murder toll for the year now stands at 309
Reply to "Man murdered in Diego Martin"