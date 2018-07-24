Please be advised that our website will be offline from 12:00 am to 4:00 am tomorrow (Wednesday 25th July 2018) for security maintenance.

N Touch
Wednesday 25 July 2018
follow us
News

Man murdered in Diego Martin

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A Diego Martin man was killed in a track near his home hours ago.

The man was identified by police as Shaquille "Max" Samuel.

According to reports, the man was walking along a track from his home to the Diego Martin Main Road, near Mercer Street, when he was approached by a man who started shooting.

Samuel tried to run away, but was shot several times, and fell to the ground, where he died.

Police say Samuel was a suspect in several gang-related activities.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 309

Comments

Reply to "Man murdered in Diego Martin"

News