Khan standing for re-election

PEOPLE’S National Movement chairman Franklin Khan will be standing for re-election in the party’s internal election on September 16.

Asked Monday by Newsday whether he will contest the post, Khan replied, “I am standing for re-election.”

Khan was elected chairman in March 21, 2011, after the party lost the May 24, 2010 general election to the People’s Partnership coalition.

The post was held by former energy minister Conrad Enill before that election.

Khan stood for re-election as chairman as part of PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley’s slate in the party’s internal elections on May 18, 2014. Asked if he knew about anyone else contesting the polls, Khan said he had no word on it.

Enill told Newsday that seeking office within the PNM is not something he is considering at this time in his life.

Enill, who is now Eastern Credit Union Group CEO, said other activities are engaging him and added that he has done his “tour of duty.”

Party members interested in offering themselves to contest posts in the PNM’s internal elections can do so between August 13 and 17.

Speaking after the PNM’s General Council meeting on Saturday, party vice-chairman Colm Imbert said, “I am not aware that anybody has expressed an interest in any positions except, of course, we would expect our political leader to contest the leadership of the party. That goes without saying.”