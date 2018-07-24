Keirin bronze for Browne TTOC boss delighted with variety of medals

Kwesi Browne

TT cyclist Kwesi Browne won his second medal and this country’s seventh at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, yesterday.

Browne grabbed bronze in the men’s keirin final but not without some controversy. Nicholas Paul of TT had initially copped bronze and Browne finished fourth. However, Paul was relegated, bumping Browne up to third position. Winning gold was Colombian Fabian Puerta and Venezuelan Hersony Canelon claimed silver. Paul, Browne and Njisane Phillip won gold in the men’s sprint event on Sunday.

TT now have seven CAC medals – three gold, one silver and three bronze. All TT’s medals have come before the start of track and field on Sunday, which has been a sport that has brought home a lot of medals for TT over the years. TT have so far won two swimming gold, one cycling gold, one silver in rowing, two bronze medals in cycling and one in swimming.

President of the TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis is delighted with the number of medals as well as the variety.

“It is a good start. It is good to see some of the sports that are not normally featured coming to the fore,” he said.

The TTOC president said athletes must perform at CAC level if they want to achieve at Olympic level. “The harsh reality is if you can’t perform, medal, achieve personal bests and (make) finals at the Central American and Caribbean Games, then it is difficult to see athletes moving up to the Pan Am level and then to Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This is an important Games for the TT Olympic Committee and all the athletes and sports that aspire to be part of Team TTO for Tokyo 2020.”

In men’s field hockey, TT lost 2-1 to Barbados in a preliminary contest. TT took the lead in the sixth minute through Tariq Marcano, but Barbados got goals from Che Warner (25th) and Akeem Rudder (32nd) to seal the victory.

TT will play its next match against Jamaica tomorrow.

In the men’s laser, sailor Andrew Lewis narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth place finish. Guatemalan Ignacio Maegli finished with eight points to win gold, Yanic Gentry took silver with 20 points, Colombian Andrey Quintero was third with 27 points and Lewis was fourth with 30 points.

On Sunday night, Dylan Carter won his second gold medal of the Games when he touched the wall first in the men’s 50m butterfly in 23.11 seconds in a new meet record. Carter’s 23.11 clocking sees him ranked fourth in the world this year in the event.

On Friday, Carter won gold in the men’s 100m freestyle in 48.95 in another meet record.

Also earning a medal for TT in the men’s 50m butterfly was Joshua Romany, who copped bronze in 24.05. Finishing between the two TT swimmers was Luis Martinez of Guatemala in 23.26.

After winning his second gold medal, Carter shared his joy on Twitter, saying, “2/2 Gold Medals and meet records! And 4th fastest time in the world! Awesome to share the podium with my teammate.”

Lewis congratulated the TT athletes especially the performances by Carter. “Teneil Campbell in women’s cycling (has been impressive), we have cycling really showing its potential, rowing and the young swimmers. Dylan Carter is really seeming to come of age and assuming the leadership of swimming and taking the baton that was carried for a number of years by George Bovell. He is leading by example and obviously aspiring his peers to strive,” Lewis said.